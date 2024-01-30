American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.29 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.93.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 32.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at $61,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

