Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

