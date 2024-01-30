Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of ARTW opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

