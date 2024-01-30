ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $830.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML stock opened at $882.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $883.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

