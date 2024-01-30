Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

AOSL stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $765.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $73,079.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $73,079.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,032.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,014 shares of company stock worth $904,060. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

