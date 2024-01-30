Exco Technologies (XTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$160.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.00 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.31%.
Shares of TSE XTC opened at C$7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of C$6.88 and a 52 week high of C$8.98.
In other news, insider Paul Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
