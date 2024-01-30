Exco Technologies (XTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$160.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.00 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TSE XTC opened at C$7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of C$6.88 and a 52 week high of C$8.98.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.76%.

In other news, insider Paul Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exco Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.