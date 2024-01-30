Analysts Set Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Target Price at $38.33

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on APGE. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $37.31.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.