Analysts Set Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Target Price at $38.33

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.
Several research firms have weighed in on APGE. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Apogee Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics
Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $37.31.
Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Apogee Therapeutics
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.