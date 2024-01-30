AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLVLY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Shares of VLVLY opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

(Get Free Report

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.