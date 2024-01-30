Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

AA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $30.91 on Friday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

