Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $104.00.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 5.5 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.