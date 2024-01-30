Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.8 %

AJG stock opened at $228.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,608 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after buying an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after buying an additional 984,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after buying an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.