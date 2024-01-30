American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.54.

Get American Tower alerts:

View Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMT opened at $199.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.76. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.