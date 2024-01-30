Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $22.50 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.23.

Get Avantor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Trading Up 1.7 %

AVTR opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 41.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,666 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $118,879,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $106,228,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.