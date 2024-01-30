Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,818.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 903.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

