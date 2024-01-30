Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $142.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Shares of COF stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,647 shares of company stock worth $11,690,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $151,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

