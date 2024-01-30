Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Northcoast Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.8 %

BMI stock opened at $146.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $152.37. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $111.42 and a 12-month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth about $86,907,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after acquiring an additional 302,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,460,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

