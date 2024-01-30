Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $75.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

