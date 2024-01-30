StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NSPR opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 353.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that InspireMD will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 438,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter worth $2,269,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

