SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.42.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
