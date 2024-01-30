SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.42.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

