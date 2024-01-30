Startek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SRT. B. Riley downgraded shares of Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Startek Price Performance

Shares of SRT opened at $4.42 on Friday. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. Startek had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Startek in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Startek in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Startek by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Startek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

