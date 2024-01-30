Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Declines By 17.5%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Free Report) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

About Arch Capital Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

