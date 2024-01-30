StockNews.com Lowers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.33.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $112.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.93. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $113.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,267,000 after purchasing an additional 212,661 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

