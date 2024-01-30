China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE CGA opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.56. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at $175,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

