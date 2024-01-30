China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE CGA opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.56. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.45.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
