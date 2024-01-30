NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.42. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $13.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.