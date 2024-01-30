StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $116.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.