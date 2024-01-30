GSK (GSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect GSK to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, analysts expect GSK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. GSK has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 7.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 378,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 141.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSK

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.