Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

