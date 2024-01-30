StockNews.com Lowers MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

HZO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MarineMax

MarineMax Stock Up 1.6 %

HZO stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.62.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 97.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in MarineMax by 19.1% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 64.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 27,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.