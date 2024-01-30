W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at BMO Capital Markets

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBFree Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

