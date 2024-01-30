Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Xerox Stock Up 2.9 %

XRX stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Xerox by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Xerox by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Xerox by 4.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,910,000 after purchasing an additional 271,302 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

