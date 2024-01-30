Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $26.55 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $49.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flanigan's Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

