Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.95.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

ABX opened at C$21.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.20. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$19.04 and a twelve month high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.4204469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,350.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,763,856.00. In other news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 108,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,763,856.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

