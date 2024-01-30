Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of TRIB opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.34. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

