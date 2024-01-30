Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock.

Evogene Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 354.35% and a negative return on equity of 62.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evogene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

