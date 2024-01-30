Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.66.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ENPH opened at $109.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.85. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $247.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,773,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.