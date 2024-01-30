51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COE opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.60. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Stories

