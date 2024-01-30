51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of COE opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.60. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
