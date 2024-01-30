Landstar System (LSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR opened at $196.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.84. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Landstar System

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

