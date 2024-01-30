Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

VRTS stock opened at $245.82 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

