Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.22. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.05.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
