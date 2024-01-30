Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.22. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

