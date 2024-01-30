Core Laboratories (CLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Core Laboratories has set its Q4 guidance at $0.17-0.23 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLB. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 37.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after buying an additional 2,173,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after buying an additional 568,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 167.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 565,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 108.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after buying an additional 464,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

