Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 846,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,342.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $288,937. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

