Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 6,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ADBE opened at $630.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $602.25 and its 200-day moving average is $561.31. The stock has a market cap of $284.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $636.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,003,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 129,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,006,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

