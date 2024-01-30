Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $237.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.88.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.