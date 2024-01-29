Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,551,097 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.5% of Barclays PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $797,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $425.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,397,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,816,664. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $429.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.10 and a 200-day moving average of $380.96.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

