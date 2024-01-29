Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,997,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,000 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.5% of Barclays PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.41% of McDonald’s worth $789,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.7% in the third quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 11,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.77.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.13. 1,897,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

