iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $490.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,385. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $491.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.47 and its 200 day moving average is $452.41. The firm has a market cap of $379.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

