Metis Global Partners LLC Has $21.96 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

LLY stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $644.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,880. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $647.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $601.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.43. The firm has a market cap of $612.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.