AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,915. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

