132,786 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,000. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,490,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NEE stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.33. 2,339,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,443,525. The firm has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

