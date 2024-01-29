Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 109 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.8% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.58 on Monday, reaching $285.52. 3,079,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,672. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $285.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.46. The company has a market cap of $276.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $3,044,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,604,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $3,044,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,041,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,604,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,385,805 shares of company stock worth $359,034,895. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

